Squirrel and Mink Duke it Out in Park

Occurred on June 18, 2018 / Monroe, Michigan, USAInfo from Licensor: "I was out on my usual lunchtime walk in Monroe, Michigan where I'm usually watching for wildlife along the trail.

I saw these two chasing each other, and thought they were just playing as squirrels do.

Then it turned into something very different than I expected.

I didn't know it would turn into such an epic battle."