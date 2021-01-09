Kate Middleton As A Mom

Kate Middleton seems to be very comfortable in her role as a mother.

In 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, welcomed their first child, Prince George.

Princess Charlotte joined the family in 2015, and Prince Louis followed in 2018.

Over the past seven years, the duchess has made many public appearances with her children, resulting in countless adorable, funny and joy-filled parenting moments.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 37 lovely photos of the British royal with her kids.