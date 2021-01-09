Campaign Strategist Bob Mulholland of Chico talks about what Dems may do and why

Action News Now anchor Alan Marsden has a conversation with an influential Democratic party strategist who lives in Chico, CA, Bob Mullholland.

As we said at the beginning of this newscast, democrats are planning to introduce one article of impeachment against president trump.

I spoke today with democratic campaign strategist bob mulholland of chico for his thoughts on a possible impeachment or the invoking of the 25-th ammendment.

Alan: is it good or could it be bad for the country in the long term if this happens?

Bob: i think congress should do what it wants to do which is to impeach the president.

But it's really just a check mate on trump not to do anything crazy.

But i think the voters impeach trump last election day.

Alan: i'm already hearing fears of this kid foment much worse things happening from his supporters.

Bob: i think a lot of his angry people after the riots will be backing off.

And on 20 january biden will be sworn in, harris will be sworn in and i think much of that will go away.

Alan: do you think personally as american, do you support proceeding with the impeachment?

Bob: i think it's the responsibility of our congress to step forward when they see someone urging people to riot at the us capitol.

And unfortunately a capital police officer was murdered using a fire extinguisher.

And hopefully that person is sent to jail forever.

Alan: are you surprised that this happened?

Bob: no.

Even rudy giuliani use the word combat.

And trump urge the people to march down there.

Said he would go with them.

And unfortunately they did.

And unfortunately people were murdered.

And unfortunately it was a terrible seen in pictures all the way around the world.

When you ask people with a high school education who spent their honeymoon at a white supremacy camp to go march on the capital you're putting us all at risk.

Alan: i think a lot of people would argue that not everyone in that crowd meets the description that you just gave.

Bob: yeah sure.

But they were there.

And there were hundreds of people breaking glass pushing police officers down.

And fortunately for congressman lamalfa he and the others were able to get to a secure room.

That wasn't true for the capital police officer.

Alan: again, are you surprised?

Bob: no.

I've been in 60 countries, i'm not surprised.

I've seen this type of behavior.

Whenever a politician says let's go get em it usually means go get them.

Alan: can the country heal from this?

Bob: yeah, and biden has to focus on the covid-19 and getting 300 million americans vaccinated this year and does the economy will get better.

Bob: yeah, and biden has to focus on the covid-19 and getting 300 million americans vaccinated this year and does the economy will get better.

And then americans will start focusing on their own lives again