16 US States Break Heartbreaking Record For COVID-19 Hospitalizations

16 states across the US broke a grim record on Friday, reporting their highest total of people hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Business Insider reports that since last fall, cases of COVID-19 have surged nationwide, particularly following the end of the holiday season.

Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia were hit hardest.

Record hospitalizations were also seen this week in Arizona, California, Delaware, and Maine.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines at the end of 2020.

However, a slow rollout means it will be many months before all who want a vaccination are immunized.