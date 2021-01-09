Democratic Lawmaker Lobs F-Bombs At Ted Cruz After Deadly Capitol Hill Siege

Democrat Rep.

Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia let loose on Republican Sen.

Ted Cruz of Texas following the deadly riots on Capitol Hill.

Business Insider reports Boyle told Cruz to stop playing politics after the deadly riots on Capitol Hill.

Boyle issued a profanity-filled tweet at Cruz after Cruz accused Democrats of attempting to make political hay out of the melee.

How many more 20-yr old staffers do you want to be terrorized and hiding in our offices?

Rep.

Brendan Boyle (D-PA) Cruz and others have been criticized for objecting to a congressional procedure to count the 2020 presidential race's Electoral College votes.