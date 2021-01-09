Study suggests frequent travellers 7 pc happier

If you wish to be happier in life, go travelling.

As per the findings of a new study, frequent travellers are happier with their lives than people who don't travel at all.

The new study was published in the journal of Tourism Analysis.

Chun-Chu (Bamboo) Chen, an assistant professor in the School of Hospitality Business Management at Washington State University, conducted a survey to find out why some individuals travel more frequently than others and whether or not travel and tourism experiences have a prolonged effect on happiness and wellness.

The results of his analysis show individuals who pay more attention to tourism related information and frequently discuss their travel plans with friends are more likely to go on regular vacations than those who aren't constantly thinking about their next trip.

Additionally, participants in the survey who reported regularly travelling at least 75 miles away from home also reported being about 7 per cent happier when asked about their overall well-being than those who reported travelling very rarely or not at all.

Participants in the study were asked about the importance of travel in their lives, how much time they spent looking into and planning future vacations, and how many trips they went on over a year.

They were also asked about their perceived life satisfaction.

Out of the 500 survey participants, a little over half reported going on more than four pleasure trips a year.

Only 7 per cent of respondents did not take any vacations.