Toomey: Trump Committed "Impeachable Offenses"

On Saturday, Pennsylvania GOP Sen.

Pat Toomey chastised Pres.

Donald Trump.

Business Insider reports that Toomey said Trump has "committed impeachable offenses." The remarks came during an interview with Fox News.

Toomey said that he was unsure if the Senate would move on any articles of impeachment.

Pres.

Donald Trump's term ends in less than 2-weeks.

"I don't know what's going to land on the Senate floor if anything." Toomey is retiring after the 2022 midterms elections.

Toomey serves as one of the senior Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee.