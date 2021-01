Democrat Ross Miller has been sworn in as a Clark County commissioner but his opponent Stavros Anthony still doubts the election results.

BUT HIS OPPONENT STAVROSANTHONY STILL DOUBTS THEELECTION RESULTS.THE NEVADA SURPREME COURTAGREED TO EXPEDITE PROCEEDINGSIN ANTHONY'S APPEAL REQUESTINGA NEW ELECTION.BUT IT DENIED THE REQUEST FORRELIEF WITH-IN... -2- DAYS.AFTER A RE-COUNT ANTHONY LOSTBY -15- VOTES.HE IS CALLING THOSE RESULTS ANDTHE -1- HUNDRED -39-DISCREPANCIES...REVEALED BY THE CLARK COUNTYREGISTRAR OF VOTERS...INTO QUESTION.MORE THAN 3 YEARS AFTER THE "