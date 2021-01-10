Chapman Beats Minaj In Court

Tracy Chapman has won a copyright infringement lawsuit against Nicki Minaj.

Chapman filed a lawsuit against Minaj in October 2018.

Minaj's song "Sorry" used the singer-songwriter's 1988 track "Baby Can I Hold You" without permission.

Chapman's lawsuit states Minaj's team sent a formal request to Chapman, asking to re-record the lyrics and melody of "Baby Can I Hold You." Chapman's team denied Minaj's request.

In the suit Chapman believes that the rapper used "Baby Can I Hold You" in her song prior to sending the request.

According to court documents Minaj will pay Chapman $450,000 in damages.