Kentucky...criticsm of police and officers' response to the storming of the capitol ....considering how black lives matter protests were strongly patrolled nationwide.

Kentucky's state representative attica scott is one of many making clear her stance of this.

She herself and her daughter arrested for quote 'inciting a riot' in louisville while walking across the street...i do want to note louisville metro police dropped the charges against her later on.

I caught up with her and she says her white privledge....and racism played a role in how the riot in d-c was handled.

Attica scott: i'm watching this and thinking about my daughter who was 19, when we were arrested together walking, walking while black walking to a church for sanctuary and it was before curfew.

And we were arrested, and then to watch this mob in dc, be able to just be aggressive and violent and destroy our tried to destroy our nation's capital and the response from law enforcement was slow" other viral images compare president trump's rhetoric regarding b-l-m and the capitol riot.... for black lives matter protests he said for black lives matter protests he said quote when the looting starts the shooting starts and in response to the capitol rioters he said quote "we have to have peace so go home.

We love you."

