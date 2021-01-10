More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested

[NFA] Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral, one who carried off the House Speaker's lectern and another who wore horns and a fur pelt.

Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral while a top Democratic lawmaker called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the carnage.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the U.S. flag, turned himself in to police.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, called the Washington office of the FBI on Thursday and voluntarily spoke to law enforcement.

The DOJ said in a statement quote: "Chansley said that he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C.

On January 6, 2021." Before his arrest, NBC reported that Chansley gloated about how the crowd infiltrated the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee, telling the network quote:"The fact that we had a bunch of traitors in office, hunkered down, put on gas masks and retreat to their underground bunker, I consider that a win." Chansley faces several federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal agents have also arrested Adam Christian Johnson who was photographed smiling and waving as he carried off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

36-year-old Johnson of Parrish, Florida was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night.

Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday – that left five people dead including a Capitol Hill police officer - with the FBI asking the public for help in identifying participants.

Many of them posted their involvement in the riot on social media including West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans who live-streamed himself entering the Capitol on Wednesday.

He was later arrested and charged and he announced his resignation on Saturday.

Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner on Saturday urged mobile carriers to keep content and associated meta-data connected to the riot, which erupted as lawmakers gathered to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.