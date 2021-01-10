58 TSC Class of 2021 students graduate early

McCutcheon and Harrison High Schools held their winter commencement ceremonies on Saturday to honor the graduates.

Its winter graduates today.

58 graduates between mccutcheon and harrison high school turned their tassels and received their diploma's today.

Families were able to attend the ceremony wearing masks.

These graduates completed their high school course requirements a whole semester early.

And had to have at least 90- percent attendance this past semester.

Harrison grad jasmine bagsby says doing it during a pandemic was hard.

But it is also making the achievement that much better.

"graduating a semester early, to be able to get all those classes done and all those credits with good grades, it was a challenge but i'm super happy i was able to pull through" bagsby says she is taking the rest of the year to earn money and spend time with family before going off to college next fall.

She has offers from five universities and hopes to become a lawyer one day.

Big congrats to all the mccutecheon and harrison 2021 graduates and best of luck!

