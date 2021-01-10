How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski

As the threat of COVID-19 continues, infectious disease expert and TED Fellow Adam Kucharski answers five key questions about the novel coronavirus, providing necessary perspective on its transmission, how governments have responded and what might need to change about our social behavior to end the pandemic.

(This video is excerpted from a 70-minute interview between Kucharski and head of TED Chris Anderson.

Listen to the full interview at http://go.ted.com/adamkucharski.

Recorded March 11, 2020)