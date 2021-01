Mikel Arteta thankful for Emile Smith Rowe’s VAR reprieve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was thankful VAR was in operation for their 2-0 winover Newcastle in the FA Cup and praised the growing importance of Emile SmithRowe.

The 20-year-old proved the difference for the holders and grabbed theopener in the 109th minute after the tie had gone to extra time.

It could havebeen a different ending for academy gradate Smith Rowe had the video assistantreferee not told referee Chris Kavanagh to review a decision deep intostoppage time.