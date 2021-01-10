Harness, Carroll outlast North White 51-46

A good one in monon this afternoon ..

Ali harness and 12-2 carroll clashing with hannah cosgray and 10-2 north white.

Third quarter ..

Megan wagner the bucket and the foul.

She had 16 ..

Brady wiles' cougars led bryan heimlich's vikings 31-25 after three quarters of play .

.

In the fourth ..

Tessa robertson the layup..

North white trails by one ..

Carroll handling the adversity ..

Harness finishes for two plus one ..

She misses the freebie ..

But the cougars are up 38-36.

Ensuing possession for heimlich's squad lauren annis drills it ..

We're tied at 38 ..

Following a harness three ..

Wagner's triple try is short ..

All good though ..

The offensive rebound leads to a maryn worl basket.

43-38 carroll with just over two minutes remaining.

And then harness ..

The freshman scored 10 of her 18 points in the final frame including that three ..

Carroll holds on to beat north white 51-46.

