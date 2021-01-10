Hrithik Roshan turns 47: A look at some unknown facts from his life|Oneindia News

A big cheer for all the Hrithik Roshan fans as the actor turns 47 today.

Called as the greek God for his unique looks, Hrithik is one of the most versatile and talented actors of the film Industry.

Known for his Dance moves, the actor has been a sensation in the entire country in a career spanning over two decades.

He made his debut into Bollywood with the film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and went on to do other films like Lakshya, Krrish, Guzaarish, Super 30 and War.

Now lets take a look at some of the unknown facts from his life.

He earned his first salary when he was six years old.

Duggu is Hrithik’s nickname, and his official name is Hrithik Nagrath.

#HrithikRoshan #HappyBirthdayHrithik #HrithikTurns47