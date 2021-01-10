‘89 sites finalized for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi’: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government has finalised 89 sites to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the national capital from January 16.

Briefing the media, Jain said, “In Delhi, 89 sites have been finalised for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive.

36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals have been identified for vaccination drive from January 16.

In the first phase, healthcare workers will be vaccinated followed by frontline workers.

Teachers have also been included in the category of frontline workers.” He added, “There will be one Covid-19 vaccination centre each in every hospital.

Around 10 health care staff will be deployed at each centre.” Watch the full video for more details.