Indonesian jetliner crashes after taking off from Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Air jetliner carrying 62 people on board crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta, according to the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, Suryanto Cahyono.
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
Indonesian officials suspect detected signals found on Sunday come from Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after..
By Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata
Indonesian search vessels have been sent to scour the ocean north of Jakarta after a..