Mass vaccination hubs prepare to welcome patients

Seven mass vaccination centres will open across England on Monday as the government aims to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Hundreds of thousands of people aged 80 and over are being invited to book a vaccination at the new NHS centres.

Robertson House in Stevenage, which will serve as one of the seven hubs, began vaccinating NHS staff over the weekend.

Report by Jonesia.

