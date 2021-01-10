IT employee creates record for collecting banknotes from across the globe

An IT employee has entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for making the collection of banknotes from maximum nations across the globe.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, 34-year-old Annamalai Rajendran is working as a software engineer.

He did research before collecting the legal currencies.

Speaking to ANI, Annamalai Rajendran said, "A hobby which started 10 years ago soon turned out to be a passion for me as I got to know more about other countries and their traditions." His currency collections were exhibited as a record attempt for Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records on January 10.

Currencies displayed were from the period of 17th century to 21st century and were made of different materials like paper, polymer, cardboard, gold and cloth.

Annamalai has collected currencies from around 410 nations.