GENESIS G90, LOW KEY LUXURY!!

Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at this full sized sedan that matches up well with global competitors.

The flagship of the Genesis lineup, the G90, has been redesigned and updated with new technology.

IN GOLF IT IS CALLED PLAYING THE LONG GAME.

IN THE LUXURY AUTOMOBILE SEGMENT IT IS THE WILLINGNESS TO BUILD A COMPETITIVE PLATFORM AT A BETTER PRICE POINT AND WAIT FOR THE MARKET TO DISCOVER YOU.

THAT APPEARS TO BE THE THINKING AT THE GENESIS DIVISION OF HYUNDAI.

THEIR EXAMPLE OF THIS PHILOSOPHY IS DEMONSTRATED IN THE G90 SEDAN.

THIS IS A TRUE LARGE CAR WITH A LOT OF EMPHASIS ON SMART TECHNOLOGY AND CREATURE COMFORTS.

WHEN IT WAS UNVEILED AT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW, EXECUTIVES PROUDLY PROCLAIMED IT HAS ALL NEW BODY PARTS EXCEPT FOR THE ROOF AND DOORS.

THE EXTERIOR AT 204 INCHES IN OVERALL LENGTH HAS ITS OWN STYLE THAT IS SHARED IN OTHER GENESIS SEDANS.

WRAP AROUND TAIL LIGHTS…DISTINCTIVE FENDER LIGHTING AND …HEADLIGHTS ALL FEATURE WELL THOUGHT OUT USES OF L-E-D TECHNOLOGY TO CREATE A DISTINCTIVE PRESENCE AT NIGHT.

REMEMBER THOSE DOORS WE MENTIONED EARLIER WELL WHILE THEIR SHAPE DIDN’T’ CHANGE WE NOTED THEY HAVE A SELF CLOSING FEATURE.

THE REAR SEAT IS NOT ONLY ROOMY AND WELL-APPOINTED IT ALSO DEMONSTRATES A UNIQUELY KOREAN APPROACH TO DESIGN THAT ASSUMES THE EXECUTIVE IN THE REAR SEAT SHOULD HAVE CONTROL OVER INFOTAINMENT, CLIMATE AND OTHER FUNCTIONS.

WE ALSO NOTED STRATEGICALLY PLACED HOOKS FOR PRIVACY CURTAINS.

NOW DON’T THINK THE FOLKS UP FRONT ARE SLIGHTED.

HIGH END SATIN METAL FINISHES ARE ON DISPLAY ON THE CENTER CONSOLE.

GENESIS IS ALSO GETTING INTO THE DISPLAY WARS, WITH A 12.3 SCREEN MOUNTED IN THE CENTER OF THE DASHBOARD AND EASILY VISIBLE FROM THE BACK SEAT.IN THAT ARRANGEMENT ARE VISUAL REMINDERS THAT THIS IS A SERIOUSLY UPSCALE OFFERING ALONG WITH TOUCH POINTS THAT RIVAL MANY COMPETITORS.

OKAY THAT’S NICE BUT HOW DOES IT DRIVE?

THE TEST MODEL WAS A REAR-WHEEL-DRIVE ARRANGEMENT WITH A 3.3 LITER TURBOCHARGED V6.

IT DELIVERS 365 HORSEPOWER AND 376 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.IF YOU WANT MORE POWER THAN A 5.0 LITER V8 IS AVAILABLE WITH 420 HORSEPOWER.

THE 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION MATCHES UP WITH A REAR WHEEL OR ALL WHEEL DRIVE TRANSAXLE AND THERE IS VERY LITTLE DIFFERENCE IN HANDLING OR FUEL ECONOMY.

WE NOTED THAT THESE SYSTEMS WORK WELL TOGETHER WITHOUT THE NEED FOR OVER ENGINEERING OR COMPLICATED LEARNING CURVES.

THE SUSPENSION AND HANDLING SMOOTH OUT MOST OF THE ROUGH SPOTS ON THE ROAD WHILE MAINTAINING A LIGHT FEEL DESPITE ITS SIZE.

ABOUT THE ONLY THING THE BRAND NEEDS TO DO WITH THIS CAR IS TO BETTER TELL ITS OWN STORY ABOUT HOW IT STACKS UP AGAINST OTHER LUXURY VEHICLES.

I’M GREG MORRISON.