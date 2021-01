Riot reporter: 'I felt like I was a foreign correspondent again'

CNN national security correspondent Alex Marquardt relives the harrowing moment when a mob “turned” on his crew.

“I felt like I was a foreign correspondent again and it was shocking to see this happening in my own country, in the city that I live in, just two miles from my house,” he says.

But “I really do think that this is a reflection of where we are right now… The division, the tribalism, the sectarianism, those are words that we use when we cover other countries as foreign correspondents.”