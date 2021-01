Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero self-isolating as close contact has coronavirus

Sergio Aguero missed Manchester City’s FA Cup third-round victory overBirmingham after being asked to self-isolate, manager Pep Guardiola hasrevealed.

City had hoped to include their record goalscorer in their startingline-up for the first time since October in Sunday’s tie at the Etihad Stadiumas he returns to fitness following knee trouble.

Plans had to be changed,however, when it was discovered the Argentinian has been a close contact ofsomeone who has tested positive for Covid-19.