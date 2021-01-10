Jallikattu players undergo COVID-19 tests in Madurai

Ahead of the multi-days Jallikattu festival in South India, the participating players of the bull-taming event underwent the mandatory COVID-19 tests held in Madurai's Avaniyapuram.

The Tamil Nadu government last year gave green signal to the festival, but with necessary requirements in view of the pandemic including COVID-19 negative certificates for the players participating in the sport.

In the past, Jallikattu festival made headlines for its alleged animal abuse and had also suffered a temporary ban.