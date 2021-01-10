Local Political Leaders Weigh In on Possible Impeachment

The Leaders said they don't think the Senate will vote for Impeachment

Tom fredricks, treasurer of morgan co.

Republican exec committee: 13 sec"i think the whole intent of this other than to just kind of kick him as he goes out the door is to say, 'hey, you know, you could be a threat to us, we want to close that door permanently.'

Lisa handback, member of alabama democratic state exec committee: 20 sec "i think it's, again, holding him accountable for his actions and his participation in what occurred this past week and everything leading up to this.

Like, what happened on wednesday was not random, it was not an accident, it was a culmination of years of rhetoric and complicity."

Tom fredricks is with the morgan county republican committee.

Fredricks believes the democratic party is using the riots in the capitol to their advantage.

Republican exec committee: "any efforts after the fact that once he's, once the transition of powers taken place, the really only viable justification is to prevent trump from reoccurring in a presidential run in 24.

I think it scares the heck out of them."

Lisa handback is a member of the alabama democratic committee.

She also believes invoking the 25th amendment is a way to prevent president trump from running again in the future.

"i do think that it's important to a lot of people that not only he be removed from office now to be held accountable for what he has done, but to also prevent him from being in any position of power to do very similar things in the future