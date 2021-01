Frank Lampard: My young players need time to develop into ‘consistent killers'

Frank Lampard believes his developing Chelsea squad lacks the killer instinctof the Premier League’s serial winners.

Timo Werner broke his 12-game goaldrought as the Blues cruised past League Two Morecambe 4-0 in Sunday’s FA Cupthird-round clash at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and KaiHavertz were also on target in a facile Chelsea victory, where boss Lampardfielded a potent line-up to boost confidence.