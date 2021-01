Family and friends pay tribute to ‘kind’ George Nkencho

The family of George Nkencho who was shot dead by armed gardai in Dublin havedescribed life as a “gift” and urged people “not to waste it”.

A memorial forthe 27-year-old, who died on December 30, was held near Mr Nkencho’s home inwest Dublin on Sunday.

There were emotional scenes as family and friendsgathered together to remember him and release balloons in the colours of hisfavourite team, Manchester United.