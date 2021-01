CEO Of Marketing Tech Firm Arrested, Fired For Rioting At US Capitol

The top brass of a Chicago marketing technology company must have had quite a shock after its CEO was collared for rioting at the US Capitol.

CNN reports Brad Rukstales breached the US Capitol during Wednesday's Trump-fueled insurrection in Washington, DC.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

Rukstales apologized for what he called a 'moment of extremely poor judgment.'

'It was the single worst personal decision of my life.'

Brad Rukstales