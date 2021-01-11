Arizona GOP Wants Cindy McCain To Keep Her Mouth Shut

The Republican committee of Arizona's Maricopa County is considering censuring the widow of the late GOP Sen.
John McCain.
Cindy McCain was a prominent Republican supporter of President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 campaign against President Donald Trump.
Business Insider reports the committee floated a proposal on Saturday that would have censured her, but the measure did not move forward.
The state party confirmed via Twitter that they would vote on a resolution to censure McCain on Jan.
23rd.
The Maricopa GOP has already censured former Republican Sen.
Jeff Flake of Arizona, who endorsed President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.