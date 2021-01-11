High School coaches want athletes back in competition

Rival coaches in Chico are coming together with one common goal: get athletes back into competition.

Not playing is impacting their players and athletes in all sports.

Remember when gyms looked like this??

Or athletes celebrated like this??

Well california some california athletes have not had the chance to compete for over a year... and coaches are getting fed up.

Jason alvistur: "i am very concerned about the student athletes in chico particularly who are not getting a chance to participate in sports.

It is vital to their mental health and educational experience."

Jason alvistur is the varsity football coach and athletic director at chico high school.

He has teammed up with pleasant valley varsity football coach mark cooley to try and get all athletes back into competition.

They say they're not the only ones in california fighting for students.

There is a facebook page called 'let them play california.'

Mark cooley "i encourage any parent or person who has a stakeholder in sports in general should get on and join that facebook page.

To let people know we havea voice and we want to be heard and we are advocating for our students."

Amy standup: "coach cooley says there haven't been fans in these bleachers for a football game in over a year.

It is not different here at chico high.

Coach alvistur says he is starting to notice some of his players are getting what he calls covid fog."

Jason alvistur: "they are not getting the rewards of all their hard work.

I have seen athletes in all sports and genders field hockey, volleyball, football, cross county, who are getting to start workouts, annd are overjoyed with just getting to start, but it is not enough."

Amy standup (green screen): "here is a map from the national federation of state high school asociations... it is from the end of october..

It shows the states that allowed fall sports to play this part year.

There were 14 states that had no changes to their schedules..

.

30 states that had modified schedules, but still had seasons, that includes alaska and hawaii which are not on here... and then there's the last group of seven states including california that cancelled fall competition all together.

Coach cooley says not only is this impacting athletes mentally, but it's hurting their chances of playing in the future" mark cooley: "these other states who are now being able to get recruited from colleges because they have game film.

Our athletes here in california do not have that opprtunity.

It is a huge disadvantage to them, our seniors the class of 2021 it doesn't matter what sport they are being hurt drastically because they do not have that."

Both coaches add this is not political, they say it is simply a movement, by coaches, parents, and athletes across the state of california to get athletes back into competition.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski.

Action news now coverage you can count on.

If you want to find the facebook page you can visit our website action news now dot com..

And look