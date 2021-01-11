SUNDAY SPORTS 011021

Wild card weekend next.

- it's that time of the year when- every game is do or die as the- n-f-l - kicks off playoffs with a wild- card weekend..

Meant- for the history books.- just ahead of their n-f-c wild- card match-up against the - bears, the saints welcomed- back... running back alvin- kamara- from the covid-reserve list and- receiver michael thomas after - suffering a naggy ankle injury- in week 1.- the two staples of new orleans- offense have only played 10 - quarters together this year - heading into today's- game.

With kamara and thomas on- the field, and- quarterback drew brees... - playing in what is speculated t- possibly be his last playoff- run... the saints' offense has- all - the tools to take on the bears- defense.- 1.

The saints got a genuine - "rock star introduction" today before the game with this- set up in the super dome.

First quarter... quarterback- drew brees zips it over the - middle to receiver michael- thomas... he muscles his way- across the goal line for the 11- yard touchdown... - thomas finds the endzone for th- first time in 385 days... and - gets- the saints on the board first, - - nothing.- 3.

Jumping to the third - quarter... brees... nowhere to- go... - scrambles... he dumps it over - the top to running back - latavius murra.

Murray... 9 - yards to the house.

Saints go - up, 14-3.

Fourth quarter... brees hand- off to runningback- alvin kamara who blazes up the- gut of chicago's defense for th- 3-yard touchdown run.

Saints- lead, 21 - 3.

Bears added a touchdown on - the very last play of the game- making the final score 21-9,- saints.

Saints fans are calling for- brady and that's exactly who- they're going to get.

Here's- what brees had to say after the- game- about going up against- quarterback tom brady on the wa- to the superbowl, instead of in- the super bowl.

- - drew brees, saints quarterback:- "yeah.

Don't take it for granted.

Very- appreciative for the- opportunity.

And- listen, the minute that he- signed with the buccs came to - the division, you felt like - - - - that was going to be a team to- contend with.

That was going to- be a team that had- playoff aspirations and beyond,- just like us.

So i guess it was- inevitable."

Next sunday, the saints take on- brady and the buccaneers in - what will be the first playoff- game in n-f-l history with- both quarterbacks in their 40's- - in today's early a-f-c wild car- game, baltimore defeated the- titans, 20 - 13, claiming - quarterback lamar jackson's - first playoff win of his n-f-l- career.

Yesterday,- rookie kicker tyler bass hit a- field goal for the decisive - points to help the bills captur- their first playoff win in 25 - years while defeating the colts- 27-14.- in yesterday's n-f-c wild card- playoff games, the rams - defense caused quarterback- russell wilson to have a well - below average game, only- completeing 40.7 percent of his- passes.

Los angeles got the - better of its divisional- - - - opponent seattle, winning 30-20- playoff veteran quarterback tom- brady led the buccaneers to a - 31-23 win over the washington - football team... throwing for - 381 - yards and two touchdowns.

- happening right now over on n-- b-c is browns at steelers-- the- last game of the weekend.

- currently cleveland is- leading pittsburgh, 35 - 23...- late in the third quarter - - switching over to the - hardwood... the ball brothers - met up for the first time in- their careers in the regular- season- friday, as the hornets traveled- to new orleans to face- the pelicans.

- the hornets had just snapped- their three-game losing streak- with a win on the road against- the plummeting hawks... a game- that saw forward gordon hayward- go off for a career - high 44 points.

- the pelicans had dropped two in- a row, following a 4-and-2- start.- however, both of the most recen- losses had been by just - two and one points, - respectively, with forward- zion williamson leading the way- with 29, in their outing last - wednesday against the thunder.- 1.

In downtown new orleans, - guards lamelo and lonzo ball- get together at mid court ahead- of the game for a quick pic - 2.

Midway through the first - quarter... off a steal, - forward brandon ingram lobs it- to williamson for - the lebron-esque oop.

That's an- 11-2 run for the pels who - lead 16-6.- 3.

Later in the first... lamelo- secures the rebound... feeds- it back to forward miles- bridges... who winds up for the- slam.

Hornets still trail,- 32-18.- 4.

The real story of the half - was new orleans shooting.

- second quarter... lonzo hits th- pelicans' ninth three of- the half, putting new olreans u- by 17, 33-50.

- 5.

Third quarter... second half- - - - opens the same way the first- did... with a zion slam!

This - time, an and-1.

Pelicans- up, 67-55.- 6.

Still in the third... game - far from over... lamelo commits- ball-on-ball crime with a - smoothe step back three from- 30 feet out.

It's just a five - point game now... pelicans on - top,- 87-82.- 7.

Fourth quarter... just a fou- point game... willamson - strolls to the rim for the- two-handed stuff.

101 - 95, - pelicans.

- 8.

Later in the fourth... guard- devonte graham puts up the- floater and the foul.

The three- point play caps a 10-2 run and- gives - the hornets their first lead of- thr game, 105-103.

Charlotte- holds on to the lead for the- rest of the game, winning - 118-110.- pelicans, now on a three-game - losing streak, get back into- action tomorrow night against - the mavericks.- - today's w-x-x-v play of the day- has to be this simply fantastic- video of saints head coach sean- payton getting slimed after - their win today.

He promised in- a press conference- earlier this week that he would- do it if the saints won and her- it- is folks... coach payton is a - man of his word.

You know - taylor, i - simply have never had the desir- - - to get slimed... do yout think- it's better than a gatorade - bath?

