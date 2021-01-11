Students return to campus at Blue Mountain College

Campus today.

: administration made the decision to bring students back on campus for their spring semester just as they did in the fall.

Students are required to fill out a daily sympton survey before entering on campus..: sot: "we successfully finished the fall semester, we did have cases but we feel like we needed to start to get students back and they have to follow the same things from last semester."

New students moved in today and returning students will be allowed to move back in on monday.

(replay) trubisky makes a