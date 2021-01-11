Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 11, 2021

11pm Lexington House FIre 01.10.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
11pm Lexington House FIre 01.10.2021
11pm Lexington House FIre 01.10.2021
Lexington Fire Department says a family's home ravaged in a fire overnight

The hospital.

### lexington fire department says another family's home ravaged in a fire overnight.

This video given to us from a neighbor.

Lexington fire says the flames were so big when they arrived at the home on neal drive just before 2 a-m the next door home also caught on fire.

Both people who lived in the homes were home but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

### ots image:right covid-19 in ky coronavirus 5.jpg governor andy beshear says

Advertisement

Related news coverage

House Fire

House Fire

WTVQ Lexington, KY

01/09/2021_HouseFire

You might like

More coverage