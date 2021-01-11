11pm Murder Victim Vigil 01.10.2021

Sunday night friends and family gathered for a vigil in Lexington for a man whose death is being investigated by police as a homicide

They also shared memories about harris... who they say was gone too soon.

We spoke to the victim's mother angela harris who told us about the type of man her son was.

"angela: he did not desserve this..he would give his last dime and this is hard there's no words that can explain how im feeling no words" police are still actively looking for police are still actively looking for the person responsible for john harris' death.

