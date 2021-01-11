11pm KY Legislation 01.10.2021

There were a lot of calls for change from the streets of Louisville last summer, and now those calls are becoming proposed changes to law.

C1 3 summer... and now, those calls are becoming proposed changes to law.

Whas 11's tyler emery explains.

### looklive: "representative scott was arrested here at the downtown public library while protesting in september and faced felony charges which were dropped weeks later.

But its through the experience scott says--that she wanted to make changes to how police handle protests."

After her experiences throughout protests last summer....representative attica scott is now co- sponsoring three new pieces of legislation with louisville representative lisa willner.

Sot: district?

30:39 "policy change is one way that we can transform our communities."

The first legislation- willner calls the "demilitarization bill"-- seeks to ban law enforcement agencies from receiving military surplus equipment.

It would also require de- escalation and crisis- intervention training equal to the number of hours for deadly force training.

Sot: district 2:57 " we have traumatized people walking all over this city, traumatized at the hands of police overreach, police excessive use of force against protesters merely showing up to exercise their first amendment rights."

The bill also aims to limit the use of rubber bullets and other chemical agents during demonstrations.

And lastly...outlaw the use of kettling...which is when law enforcement corrals a crowd without allowing them to disperse.

Sot: 5:29 "we saw many instances over the summer of police grouping protesters into a small area ordering them to disperse.

They were not able to disperse and people were arrested, brutalized."

The second bill focuses on livestreamers...aiming to clarify recording police activity in public spaces is legal... and police cannot stop an individual filming their activity including by arrest.

Sot: 27:50 "it is obviously every citizens right to film police officers performing their public duties."

The third and final bill looks to change language in kentucky'sg and lawful assembly statutes to redefine the