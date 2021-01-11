11pm Vaccinations 01.10.2021

March to 2,901 ### and vaccinations continue throughout the commonwealth... including at cedarhust of beaumont senior living...in lexington c-v-s vaccinated 60 residents and 34 staff members with moderna's covid-19 vaccine saturday.

We caught up with the chief wellness officer for the community and she says it's been a challenging 20-20 so the vaccine was welcomed with open arms. "angela: we're absolutely thrilled and excited.

We're making the clinic as fun as possible we're trying to make this a celebration to the beginning of the end of covid-19."

As far allowing visitors again...she says its not clear exactly when they can allow it again...but they're hopeful and excited to be able to open the doors again as soon as its safe again.