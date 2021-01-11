House Democrats Prepare For New Impeachment Against President Trump Over Capitol Assault

In a letter on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined plans to make President Donald Trump the first president to be impeached twice.
CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who is one of the representatives taking the lead on an impeachment resolution targeting President..
For a minute there, I thought the worst was behind us. Let’s take a tally of what happened to our democracy last week: Control of..