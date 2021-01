31 teachers, schoolchildren test COVID-19 positive in Odisha's Gajapati

Thirty-one teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district after reopening of schools.

Chief District Medical Officer Pradeep Kumar Patra said, "All teachers and students have directed to not come to school as for now." The schools have reopened for students of Class X and XII in Odisha on January 08.