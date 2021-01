Shoaib Malik escapes unhurt after car accident in Lahore | Oneindia News

Ace Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was involved in a car accident but escaped unhurt.

As per Pakistani media reports, the 38-year-old lost control of the sports car he was driving and it skidded on the road and hit a parked truck near a restaurant in Lahore.

#ShoaibMalik #CarAccident #Lahore