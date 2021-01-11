3rd phase of COVID-19 vaccine dry run begins in UP

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccine dry run began in Uttar Pradesh on Janaury 11.

The beneficiaries reached to health centres in Lucknow.

The objective of dry run is to gear up the country for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a health care centre to review the dry run.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) of UP, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "The dry run is happening at wide level in the state.

We are covering 1500 centres and are running 3000 sessions today.

The dry run is happening so that everyone be it health care workers or police officials get aware of their role in the vaccination drive." Beneficiaries also reached to health centres in Varanasi to participate in dry run drive.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from Jan 16 in the country.