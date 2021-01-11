Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14: PM OlI

Addressing an extraordinary session of the Upper House of Parliament on Sunday, Nepal Caretaker Prime Minister K.P.

Sharma Oli announced that Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will visit India on January 14 this month.

After the dissolution of the lower house, Oli announced Foreign Minister's upcoming India's visit from the Upper House for the second time.

He announced the dates along with agendas prepared for discussion which comes soon after the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary to the Himalayan Nation.

FM Gyawali will be staying in India but claimed that relation with Southern Neighbours has improved further after he took over the office.