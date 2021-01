Hyderabad's good samaritans helping needy across faiths

India has a fabulous tradition and culture of giving.

It has been found that number of Indians helping a stranger, giving money and volunteering their time is more than any other country.

Examples of two such Samaritans can be found in the Hyderabad city of Telangana, who has been serving the needy for year irrespective of their caste or religion.