House calling for 2nd impeachment of President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with the impeachment of President Trump.
If it happens, he will be the first president to be impeached twice.
Betty Yu reports on efforts by Democrats to have President Trump removed from office either by resignation, the 25th Amendment or a..
In a letter on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined plans to make President Donald Trump the first president to be impeached..