Tippecanoe County schools and River City Community Center partnering to help e-Learners

One tippecanoe county principal is helping bridge the gap for e-learners.

Students and parents are getting some extra support thanks to a partnership with river city community center.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio to explain.

Micah?

It's something we've been reporting since families have had to make the shift to e- learning.

And i'm saying families intentionally because as we're learning it's really taking a toll on everyone.

That's why river city opening it doors to students is bringing a big relief.

S: we got a lot of feedback from teachers, feedback from kids and parents that it's just hard, it's really hard.

M: we're approaching a year since schools made a shift to remote learning in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

But mayflower mill elementary principal shannon cauble says it hasn't gotten any easier.

S: we have come a long way since march.

But one thing that's kind of stayed the same is that parents that were struggling in march, they're still struggling in january and kids that were struggling in march are still struggling in january.

With tippecanoe school corporation starting the first two weeks of january under remote learning -- cauble wanted to provide a public space for students to get help with homework.

She found river city community center was the perfect place to do it.

S: we were really fortunate that we were able to have a partnership that we had just kind of briefly discussed in november and then make it happen.

M: students can come in monday through friday from noon to 3 p-m.

The program will end this friday as in- person classes are scheduled to resume on monday.

Terry gilbert, director of the river city community center is also grateful for this partnership.

He says this is a positive as they've faced their own challenges due to the pandemic.

T: just like most organizations we had to pivot.

Instead of being able to bring people in, we went to them.

Education is one of our guiding principals.

We want to see this place used as a way to uplift people and their journey.

Nat s: when i've talked to parents that have brought their kids in, they've just said thank you very much, thank you very much.

The center is open for mayflower mill and southwestern students because of its location in town.

Principal cauble says she's looking into partnering with other community organizations in the future.

That's in hopes of expanding this program to more students.

I am reporting in studio, micah upshaw, news 18.

