Prize winning documentary on climate change was crowdfunded: Watch | Oneindia News

This prize winning documentary seeks to stir adults to action and not just expound statistics on climate change.

The crew follows a group of children as they travel the world and meet experts and learn about sustainability so that they can become flagbearers of change.

The documentary is told through children's voice as they demand a better future when they inherit the earth from the adults in power today.

#VoyageForChange #ClimateChange #Sustainability