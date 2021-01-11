Tips on how to use less printer ink and save money while working from home

With so many people still working from home, your household printer may be working overtime, not to mention your ink cartridges.
Consumer Reports has some advice on ways to save on ink.
With so many people still working from home, your household printer may be working overtime, not to mention your ink cartridges.
Consumer Reports has some advice on ways to save on ink.
Consumer Reports Magazine said home printers are like razor blades, companies take a loss on them to lock you into buying more..
· Today's budget printers don't skimp on features or print quality and come loaded with additional functions like copy, scan, and..