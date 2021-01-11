Cat & dog friends: Adorable video of duo keeping warm: Watch | Oneindia News

In a viral video, a puppy and a kitten can be seen sitting side by side, enjoying the warmth of a fire in peak winters.
Watch the adorable duo in the video.
TAGS: #Sweetness #Winters #ViralVideo
In a viral video, a puppy and a kitten can be seen sitting side by side, enjoying the warmth of a fire in peak winters.
Watch the adorable duo in the video.
TAGS: #Sweetness #Winters #ViralVideo
ad.fkgaae;gae;gqg;eq;
This is the adorable moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said 'goodbye' after the little Staffy was finally adopted by..