Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: 'Pant is a quality player,' says Rahane on former's classy knock

India managed to draw the third test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground through their determined and resilient performance.

Much criticized after dropping multiple catches in the first test, Rishabh Pant scored a classy knock of 97 runs, which helped the visitors draw the third test.

Indian Cricket Team, stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane during the post-match press conference called Pant a quality player and praised his counter-attacking game.

Rahane said, "We know that he is a quality player and left hand-right hand combination was very crucial for us, I thought especially today.

He came to bat at number 5 and the way he played, counter-attacking was really good.

Unfortunately got out on 97 but that was a crucial knock from team's perspective.

Anyone can drop catches but as long as you are learning as a wicketkeeper or as a cricketer, that is very important.

I am really happy for Rishabh, the way he batted it was a special knock." The 4 match test series is levelled by 1-1.

The fourth and last test match will be the deciding factor.