Democrats plan to introduce article of impeachment Published2 days ago

If Pence and Cabinet members don't see Trump unfit for office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will begin impeachment efforts.

Today house democrats plan to call on vice president pence along with president trump's cabinet to invoke the 25-th amendment to remove him from office.

Here's what that process would look like.

Pence and a majority of cabinet members would have 24 hours to respond with a written letter to congress declaring president trump unfit for office.

If pence and the cabinet overruled trump, congress would have to meet within 48 hours to decide the fate of the president.

However, the lawmakers would then have 21 days to make a final decision with at least two thirds of the vote.

That would force president trump from office and make pence the 46th president of the u-s.

