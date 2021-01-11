'Wake up', says Congress to PM Modi on SC 'disappointed' with govt's handling of farmer protests

Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on January 11 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Supreme Court's statement to Centre on farm laws.

He said PM Modi to wake up and revoke the farm laws.

He also said PM Modi to apologize to the farmers and countrymen.

Te Apex Court on January 11 asked the Centre whether it would pause the three controversial laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi, and suggested a committee for negotiations.

Supreme Court's sharp remarks came during a hearing on petitions challenging the three farm laws and the farmer protest at the Delhi borders.